2 killed, 35 injured as bus returning from school picnic overturns in Gopalganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 12:31 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two people were killed, and at least 35 were injured after a picnic bus from Jashore overturned and crashed into a roadside tree in Bhatiapara of Kashiani upazila on the Dhaka-Khulna highway last evening. 

The accident occurred at around 8:30pm on Thursday (9 February). The deceased have been identified as Bakri Bahumukhi Secondary School managing committee member Biddyut Kumar Biswas and lab assistant Sudipto Biswas, said Kashiani Police Station Sub Inspector Dewan Sadekul Islam. 

The injured are undergoing treatment at Kashiani Health Complex in Gopalganj, Faridpur and Jashore General Hospital.

Biswajit Kumar Pal, an assistant teacher of Bakri Bahumukhi Secondary School, said that on Thursday morning, more than two hundred students, teachers, school management committee members and staff went for a picnic at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj by 3 buses. After visiting various places in Gopalganj all day, on their way back in the evening, one of the buses overturned and hit a roadside tree while trying to overtake another bus in the Bhatiapara intersection of Kashiani upazila.

Biddyut Kumar Biswas died on the spot. School lab assistant Sudipta Biswas died on the way to Jashore General Hospital.

 

