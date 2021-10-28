2 killed, 30 injured in clash in Narsingdi

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 11:26 am

Related News

2 killed, 30 injured in clash in Narsingdi

The clash broke out between one group led former UP member Shah Alam and another led by Shah Alam in the village around 4am.

UNB
28 October, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 11:26 am
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two persons were killed and over 30 others injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over establishing supremacy in Kacharikandi village of Narsingdi district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Hiron Mia, 35, son of Ashraf Mia, and Sabir Mia, 26, son of Marfot Ali. Both were residents of Kacharkandi village in Raipura upazila.

The clash broke out between one group led former UP member Shah Alam and another led by Shah Alam in the village around 4am.

The clash soon took a violent turn when the two groups opened fire at each other. And during the exchange of fire, Hiron and Sabir, members of the second group, sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Upon information, OC Azizur Rahman of the Raipura Police Station, ASP Satyojit Bose of Raipura circle and Raipura UNO rushed to the spot with a heavy police force.

ASP Satyojit said that "the situation is under control now". "Cops have been deployed in the area. Legal action will be initiated after a preliminary probe," he added.

Top News

Narsingdi / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

13h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

14h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

14h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF