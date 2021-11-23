2 killed, 2 injured in Mohakhali road accident 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:57 pm

Related News

2 killed, 2 injured in Mohakhali road accident 

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:57 pm
2 killed, 2 injured in Mohakhali road accident 

Two people have been killed in a road accident in the city's Mohakhali area. 

The deceased are Omar Aiyan, 20, a resident of Mohakhali DOHS and Fahmid Raihan, 20, from Nikunja. 

The accident took place in front of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) Club early Tuesday. 

Omar is the son of Colonel (retd) Omor Faruk and Fahmid is the son of Illias Ahmed. 

Ishraq Ahmed Sadin, son of former Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed was critically injured in the incident and has been taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).  

Kafrul Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman confirmed the news and said there were seven passengers in the car.

The identities of four other injured people are yet to be known.

Top News

Accident / Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed / RAOWA Club / Mohakhali / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’