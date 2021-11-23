2 killed, 2 injured in Mohakhali road accident 

Two people have been killed in a road accident in the city's Mohakhali area.

The deceased are Omar Aiyan, 20, a resident of Mohakhali DOHS and Fahmid Raihan, 20, from Nikunja.

The accident took place in front of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) Club early Tuesday.

Omar is the son of Colonel (retd) Omor Faruk and Fahmid is the son of Illias Ahmed.

Ishraq Ahmed Sadin, son of former Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed was critically injured in the incident and has been taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Kafrul Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman confirmed the news and said there were seven passengers in the car.

The identities of four other injured people are yet to be known.