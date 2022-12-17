2 killed, 15 injured as bus falls into ditch in Dhamrai

Two employees of a ceramic factory were killed and at least others were 15 injured as a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Savar's Dhamrai early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aklima, 38, and Suraiya, 30.

The accident occurred on Saturday (17 December) in the Khagurta area on the Kauliapara-Kalampur road.

Confirming the incident, Dhamrai police station Sub-inspector Md Ashraful Islam told The Business Standard, "The bus fell into a roadside ditch this morning while carrying around 40 workers of Pratik Ceramics. As locals came forward to rescue the workers they found two passengers dead inside the bus,"

"Around 15-20 workers who were injured in the accident have been sent to different hospitals nearby," the SI quoted locals.

Akram Hossain Sarker, senior manager (administration) of Pratik Ceramics, told The Business Standard, "Two workers have died but I am not sure how many were injured in the accident."