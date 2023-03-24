2 killed, 15 hurt on Barishal-Patharghata highway after bus crashes into tree

Two people were killed and at least 15 hurt on the Barishal-Patharghata highway as a BRTC bus crashed into a tree in Rajapur upazila, the police said.

The deceased were identified as bus passenger Md Parvez, 35, and supervisor Md Mehedi, 45. Further details about them could not immediately be known.

Pulik Chandra Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajapur Police Station, said the accident occurred around 9:45am in the Kanudashkathi area after the Patharghata-bound bus hit a tree by the roadside following an altercation between the driver and the supervisor.

The supervisor and a passenger died at the scene and at least 15 other people, who boarded the bus, were injured, he said.

The injured were taken to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex and Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

"On information, police and the fire service rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Legal action will be taken in connection with the accident," the OC said.