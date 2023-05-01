2 kidnapped in Teknaf rescued after 35 hours

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 10:39 pm

2 kidnapped in Teknaf rescued after 35 hours

The police on Monday rescued two people from the hills of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila, 35 hours after they were abducted.

They were rescued from Jahajpura hill of Teknaf's Baharchhara union around 7pm Monday, said Md Abdul Halim, officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station.

The rescued abductees are Rahim Uddin, 32, and Md Riduan, 16. Riduan is Rahim's nephew.

The OC said armed miscreants abducted the duo while they were working at a betel leaf farm on Jahajpura hill around 8am Sunday.

The miscreants also attacked two brothers, Abdul Amin (25) and Abdullah (16), injuring them with their weapons as they attempted to stop the attackers, he added.

He further said, "The abductors demanded a ransom of Tk5 lakh by contacting the victim's family on Monday morning. Police were able to track the kidnappers' location using technology and subsequently, along with the assistance of the villagers, surrounded the barren hills.

"The members of the kidnapping gang escaped, but it was possible to rescue the kidnapped people. They were severely tortured and have been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for treatment."

The OC also said an operation is still ongoing to arrest the miscreants.

In the last seven months, 60 people have been reportedly abducted from Teknaf hills. The last abducted five Rohingya children were released on Saturday after four days with a ransom of Tk5 lakh.

Twenty people including the last two hostages were released without ransom but others have claimed to have returned after payment of ransom. 

