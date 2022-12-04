2 journos injured in alleged BCL attack in capital 

Two journalists were injured after members of Bangladesh Chhatra League allegedly attacked them in front of National Press Club Sunday (4 December).

They were covering a human chain programme of Islami Bank's shareholders and customer rights protection council when the BCL men allegedly attacked the journalists.

The injured are Hasib Pranto, a multimedia reporter for Ittefaq and Abdullah Al Maruf, multimedia reporter working for Manabzamin.

"We had come to cover news in the Press Club area. The shareholders of Islami Bank formed a human chain there. While gathering information regarding the event, a group of men began to attack us screaming the 'Joy Bangla' slogan," Abdullah Al Maruf told The Business Standard.

He claimed that the attackers did not back away even after finding out that they were journalists.

The miscreants also snatched their smartphones, wallets and ID cards.

Ittefaq reporter Hasib Pranto claimed that the police who witnessed the incident did not make a move to stop the attackers.

Zubair Ahmed, former general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League, led a BCL procession in the area.

When asked about the attack, he said that if any BCL worker was involved in the incident or carried out any attack in his name, action will be taken against them.