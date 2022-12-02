2 injured as gas cylinder catches fire in car at Dhaka's Asad Gate

Bangladesh

UNB
02 December, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 01:35 pm

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

Two people suffered serious burn injuries after a gas cylinder fitted in a car caught fire in the capital's Asad Gate area on Thursday night, police said.

The injured are Rubel Dutta, 45, a merchandiser and owner of the car, and Uzzal Kumar, 35, driver of the vehicle, Nayan Biswash, brother-in-law of Rubel, said.

The incident occurred around 10:30pm as Rubel, a resident of the Green Road area, was returning home from his office in Uttara, Bacchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, said.

Rubel and Uzzal are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Nayan said.

The doctors said Rubel suffered 60% burns and Uzzal 40% and that they are still not out of the woods, he added.

