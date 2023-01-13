2 Indian ships visiting Bangladesh as part of defence partnership

Two Indian Coast Guard ships, ICGS SHAURYA and ICGS RAJVEER, arrived at Chattogram on Friday on a six-day visit as part ongoing close cooperation between the Coast Guards of Bangladesh and India.

The two ships showcase Indian Coast Guard's will and commitment "to serve and protect" the maritime interests of the nation.

The visit of these ships is an important part of the defence partnership between India and Bangladesh and the wide-ranging cooperation between the Coast Guards of the two countries, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The ships were given a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

The two ships are state-of-the-art indigenously built Indian Coast Guard ships.

ICGS SHAURYA is an Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) designed and built by M/s Goa Shipyard Ltd.

It operates both Chetak and Advance Light Helicopters and has long-range endurance.

The ship's sustenance and reach coupled with its advanced systems make her a versatile multipurpose platform for fulfilling Coast Guard Charter of duties.

ICGS RAJVEER is an Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Kolkata.

It is fitted with advanced navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery imparting the ship wide-ranging capabilities for search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and marine pollution response operations.

Regular visits of ships between the Navies and Coast Guards of India and Bangladesh contribute to further strengthening mutual trust and understanding between the two countries and their armed forces, while showcasing our common commitment to peace, stability and prosperity of our shared maritime space. They are visible manifestations of the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh.