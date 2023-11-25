2 Indian nationals die in Satkhira road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 11:17 am

Related News

2 Indian nationals die in Satkhira road accident

The deceased were husband and wife and presumed to be working on the Khulna-Mongla rail line project

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 11:17 am
A car carrying two Indian citizens were in a head-on collision on Satkhira on Saturday, 25 November 2023. Photo: Akramul Islam
A car carrying two Indian citizens were in a head-on collision on Satkhira on Saturday, 25 November 2023. Photo: Akramul Islam

Two Indian nationals died when a truck rammed into a car at Taltala in Sadar upazila of Satkhira district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Asim Kumar Biswas, 45, and Chobi Biswas, 42, of Siliguri in India's West Bengal, said Mohidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar police station.

He added that the deceased were husband and wife and presumed to be working on the Khulna-Mongla rail line project.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Saifuzzaman, sub-assistant director of Satkhira Fire Service, said the accident occurred at 8am in front of BGB headquarters in Sadar upazila when the Khulna-bound truck hit the car, leaving it mangled and two passengers and the driver in it injured.

They were taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared the two Indian citizens dead.

Top News

Indian Citizen / road accident / death / Satkhira / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

3h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

15h | TBS Stories
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

19h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

1d | TBS Economy