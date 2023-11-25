2 Indian nationals die in Satkhira road accident

A car carrying two Indian citizens were in a head-on collision on Satkhira on Saturday, 25 November 2023. Photo: Akramul Islam

Two Indian nationals died when a truck rammed into a car at Taltala in Sadar upazila of Satkhira district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Asim Kumar Biswas, 45, and Chobi Biswas, 42, of Siliguri in India's West Bengal, said Mohidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar police station.

He added that the deceased were husband and wife and presumed to be working on the Khulna-Mongla rail line project.

Md Saifuzzaman, sub-assistant director of Satkhira Fire Service, said the accident occurred at 8am in front of BGB headquarters in Sadar upazila when the Khulna-bound truck hit the car, leaving it mangled and two passengers and the driver in it injured.

They were taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared the two Indian citizens dead.