2 held by students in Munshiganj with 13kg marijuana

Students checking vehicles on the roads in Munshiganj have held two with 13 kilograms of marijuana.

The students caught them while the two attempted to smuggle the contraband from Cumilla to Munshiganj via the Muktarpur bridge. They were later handed over to the army stationed in the district.

The incident occurred around 7pm last night (9 August) at the Munshiganj end of the Muktarpur bridge, said Lieutenant Colonel Zubaier Mohammad Khaled Hossain, the commanding officer of the army stationed in Munshiganj.

The two have been identified as Mohammad Ali, 29, and Siam, 19. Both of them are from Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila.

"In the absence of traffic police, students have been maintaining order on the roads, drenched in sweat under the sun for the past few days. On Friday evening, they became suspicious of a vehicle at the Munshiganj end of the Muktarpur bridge and, upon searching it, recovered the marijuana," Lt Col Zubaier said.

"A patrolling army team received the news and arrested the two individuals with the marijuana," he added.

Legal proceedings against them are underway.