2 get life term for killing expatriate's mother, wife in Habiganj

Bangladesh

BSS
17 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

2 get life term for killing expatriate's mother, wife in Habiganj

BSS
17 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 06:24 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A court here today sentenced two youths to life term imprisonment for killing the mother and wife of an expatriate in Nabiganj upazila of the district in 2018.
 
Additional District and Sessions Judge court-1 judge Md. Azizul Haque pronounced the verdict this afternoon.
 
The convicts are - Taleb Hossain, son of Amir Hossain, resident of Amoil village of Nabiganj upazila and Zakaria Ahmed, son of Hafizur Rahman Shubo, a resident of Khagawra village of Baniachong upazila.
 
The court also fined them Taka 500,000 each, in default, to suffer five years more rigorous imprisonment in jail each.
 
According to prosecution, on night 13 May, 2018 the accused entered the victim's house of Sadullahpur village under Nabiganj upazila and killed Rumi Begum, wife of London expatriate Akhlak Chowdhury and his mother Mala Begum.
 
Nazrul Islam, the victim Rumi Begum's brother, filed a murder case with Nabiganj police station.
 
Police arrested Taleb and Zakaria Ahmed Shubo and they gave a confessional statement under section 164 in the court of the senior judicial magistrate.
 
Later, police submitted a charge-sheet against two accused to the court.
 
After examining the record and witnesses, the court found them guilty.
 
Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Advocate Saleh Uddin Ahmed confirmed the matter.

Top News

Habiganj / murder / Life Sentence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

6h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

8h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

10h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

2h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

6h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

8h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan