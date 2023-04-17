2 get life term for killing expatriate's mother, wife in Habiganj

A court here today sentenced two youths to life term imprisonment for killing the mother and wife of an expatriate in Nabiganj upazila of the district in 2018.



Additional District and Sessions Judge court-1 judge Md. Azizul Haque pronounced the verdict this afternoon.



The convicts are - Taleb Hossain, son of Amir Hossain, resident of Amoil village of Nabiganj upazila and Zakaria Ahmed, son of Hafizur Rahman Shubo, a resident of Khagawra village of Baniachong upazila.



The court also fined them Taka 500,000 each, in default, to suffer five years more rigorous imprisonment in jail each.



According to prosecution, on night 13 May, 2018 the accused entered the victim's house of Sadullahpur village under Nabiganj upazila and killed Rumi Begum, wife of London expatriate Akhlak Chowdhury and his mother Mala Begum.



Nazrul Islam, the victim Rumi Begum's brother, filed a murder case with Nabiganj police station.



Police arrested Taleb and Zakaria Ahmed Shubo and they gave a confessional statement under section 164 in the court of the senior judicial magistrate.



Later, police submitted a charge-sheet against two accused to the court.



After examining the record and witnesses, the court found them guilty.



Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Advocate Saleh Uddin Ahmed confirmed the matter.