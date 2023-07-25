2 found dead on Bashbaria beach

Locals recovered the bodies of two tourists from Bashbaria beach in Chattogram's Sitakunda around 10pm on Monday (24 July).

The deceased have been identified as Ali Hasan Maruf, 23, and Enayet Ullah, 22.

Among them, Maruf was from Cumilla and Enayet lived in Bhairab. Both of them studied at the International Islamic University in Chattogram.

Maruf and Enayet went for a walk at Bashbari beach on Monday afternoon with their friend Ekram Hossain, when the sea washed them away.

Chairman of Bashbari union parishad Shawkat Ali said one body was recovered first, and another was found after searching around.

Station Officer of Chattogram Fire Service Station Firoz Mia said, "We went to the spot in the afternoon to conduct a search and rescue operation after the tourists went missing but couldn't find them. They were later recovered by the locals around 10pm."

On 6 July, locals recovered the body of another 16-year-old tourist named Mehedi Hasan 19 hours after he went missing at Guliakhali beach in Sitakunda.