2 fish traders die in Bangabandhu Expressway accident, 5 Injured

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A road accident today (13 February) involving a pickup truck carrying fishes claimed the lives of two traders and left five others injured on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj's Sreenagar.

The incident took place at around 1:30pm when the vehicle lost control opposite the Hashara highway outpost on the Dhaka-bound lane, collided with the road divider, and overturned, said the locals and police at the scene.

Kanchan Kumar Singh, in charge of the Hashara Highway Police, confirmed the casualties and said, "Two have died, and five have been injured in the accident. They were fish traders heading to Dhaka from Mawa." 

The deceased were identified as Md Hafez, 40, and Shahidul, 42.

"Seven individuals were brought in critical condition, out of which two succumbed to death," said Dr Aklima Roushan, a doctor on duty at the emergency department of Sreenagar Health Complex.

Preparations are being made to shift the injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment, she added.

