2 female tourists killed, 11 injured in Bandarban road accident 

A group of 57 women went on a trip to Keokradong for an organisation called “Narir Chokhe Bishwo Dekha”. Two of them died in a road accident this morning which left 11 others injured. Photo: TBS

Two female tourists died while eleven others were injured in a road accident in Bandarban's Ruma upazila this morning (20 January).

A jeep carrying them fell into a ditch at the Darjiling Para area on Bagalek-Keokradong road at around 11:00am today, according to the police.

The deceased are Feroza Begum, and Zainab Khatun.

A group of 57 women went on a trip to Keokradong through an organisation called "Narir Chokhe Bishwo Dekha".

Ruma police station SI Md Midan Miah told reporters that after spending the night in Bagalek and Ruma, 13 of them were headed back to the sadar this morning.

"On the way back, the jeep lost control and fell into a deep ditch in Darjiling Para," he added.

Ruma Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Syed Mahbubul Haque told The Business Standard that instructions have been given to take necessary measures to treat the injured.

The police, army, BGB and fire service personnel rescued them and admitted them to the Ruma Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were sent to the Bandarban Sadar Hospital, he added.

"But so far no case has been filed in this regard," he further said.