2 female tourists die in Cox’s Bazar

Two tourists, both women, have died in Cox's Bazar in the past 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Marfua Khanam, 23, and Laboni Aktar, 20, both residents of Dhaka.

Cox's Bazar additional SP Md Rafiqul Islam said that Marfua, who had checked into Hotel Royal Tulip with a man named Nasir Uddin, was rushed to Sadar Hospital after she complained of breathing problems on Wednesday afternoon.

She was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital, he said.

Major Rafiqul Islam (retired), the security in-charge of the hotel, said that the two had identified themselves as husband and wife at the time of check-in.

ASP Rafiqul said the body was kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy.

"Nasir was detained for questioning and he admitted to his affair with the woman. Legal action will be taken after we get a complaint from the woman's family," he added.

Meanwhile, Laboni died after undergoing treatment for four days at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

"Laboni came to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka with her four friends and checked into Hotel Beach Holiday on 11 May. On 14 May, her friends rushed her to Sadar Hospital after she fell sick," said ASP Rafiqul.

Two of her friends, Kamrul Alam, 20, and Arif Rahman Nilu, 21, have been detained in connection with her death, he added.