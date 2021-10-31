2 of a family killed in Noakhali road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report:
31 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 07:01 pm

Related News

2 of a family killed in Noakhali road accident

Police detained the covered van driver, Masum Bhuiyan, of Chauddagram area of Cumilla and seized the van

TBS Report:
31 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 07:01 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Two members of a family were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a covered van and CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Basurhat's Ramdee area of Companiganj in Noakhali on Sunday.

Abul Kalam Azad, inspector (Investigation) of Companiganj Police Station confirmed the matter.

The deceased are identified as Nayon Sutradhar, 45, and his cousin Candana Rani Sutradhar, 25, of Shahjadpur area of Sirajpur union in Companiganj.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Feni Sadar Hospital and Noakhali General Hospital.

Police detained the covered van driver, Masum Bhuiyan, of Chauddagram area of Cumilla and seized the van.

The bodies were sent to Noakhali General Hospital for postmortem, said the inspector. 
 

Top News

road accident / Noakhali

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

22h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

22h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

22h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 