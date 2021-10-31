2 of a family killed in Noakhali road accident

Two members of a family were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a covered van and CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Basurhat's Ramdee area of Companiganj in Noakhali on Sunday.

Abul Kalam Azad, inspector (Investigation) of Companiganj Police Station confirmed the matter.

The deceased are identified as Nayon Sutradhar, 45, and his cousin Candana Rani Sutradhar, 25, of Shahjadpur area of Sirajpur union in Companiganj.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Feni Sadar Hospital and Noakhali General Hospital.

Police detained the covered van driver, Masum Bhuiyan, of Chauddagram area of Cumilla and seized the van.

The bodies were sent to Noakhali General Hospital for postmortem, said the inspector.

