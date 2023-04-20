2 enforcement agency officials at Malaysian embassy in Bangladesh remanded in graft probe

Malaysian authorities remanded two enforcement agency officers stationed at the country's embassy in Bangladesh to assist in a probe in connection with the issuance of visas.

The two officials were ordered to return to Malaysia and were remanded for three days until Thursday (April 20), reports The Star citing the chief of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Citing sources, The Star report said the two officers' assistance was needed by graft investigators probing into visa issues and the entry of tourists and workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

"To date, assets estimated to worth RM3.1mil had been seized. Aside from the accounts, eight plots of land have been seized in connection with the case," the source said.

Graft investigators had discovered "suspicious transactions" involving accounts belonging to the two suspects, it added.

"This was why they were ordered to return home to Malaysia so that they can explain this," said one source, adding more than 20 accounts had been frozen.

It is not yet known whether the two suspects had been released or not.