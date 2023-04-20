2 officers at Malaysian embassy in Bangladesh remanded over visa graft

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 04:05 pm

Related News

2 officers at Malaysian embassy in Bangladesh remanded over visa graft

The two officials were ordered to return to Malaysia and were remanded for three days

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 04:05 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Two enforcement agency officers at the Malaysian embassy in Bangladesh have been remanded for allegedly taking bribes in connection with the issuance of visas for Bangladeshi tourists and workers arriving in Malaysia. 

The two officials were ordered to return to Malaysia and were remanded for three days until Thursday (April 20), reports The Star citing the chief of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He told local media the officers had been placed under remand and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

"I do not rule out the possibility that there will be several other arrests that will be made after this," he said.

Saudi Arabia arrests ex-officials of its Dhaka embassy, Bangladeshis over visa scam

Citing sources, The Star report said the two officers' assistance was needed by graft investigators probing into visa issues and the entry of tourists and workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

"To date, assets estimated to worth RM3.1mil had been seized. Aside from the accounts, eight plots of land have been seized in connection with the case," the source said.

Graft investigators had discovered "suspicious transactions" involving accounts belonging to the two suspects, it added.

"This was why they were ordered to return home to Malaysia so that they can explain this," said one source, adding more than 20 accounts had been frozen.

It is not yet known whether the two suspects had been released or not. 

As of the latest update since last August, Malaysia's Labor Department under the Ministry of Human Resources has approved the hiring of 358,892 new Bangladeshi workers out of a 8,727 employment demand, with 134,595 workers already in Malaysia.

The remaining 225,000 workers are in the process of coming to the country. The Bangladesh High Commission hopes that if this trend continues, Malaysia will employ around 500,000 new Bangladeshi workers within the next 2-3 years.

In March this year, Saudi Arabia arrested ex-officials of its Dhaka embassy over visa scam.

 

Top News

Corruption / Malaysian Embassy in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

7h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

5h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1h | TBS Stories
Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

10m | TBS World
Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

1d | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka