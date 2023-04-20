2 officers at Malaysian embassy in Bangladesh remanded over visa graft

Two enforcement agency officers at the Malaysian embassy in Bangladesh have been remanded for allegedly taking bribes in connection with the issuance of visas for Bangladeshi tourists and workers arriving in Malaysia.

The two officials were ordered to return to Malaysia and were remanded for three days until Thursday (April 20), reports The Star citing the chief of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He told local media the officers had been placed under remand and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

"I do not rule out the possibility that there will be several other arrests that will be made after this," he said.

Citing sources, The Star report said the two officers' assistance was needed by graft investigators probing into visa issues and the entry of tourists and workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

"To date, assets estimated to worth RM3.1mil had been seized. Aside from the accounts, eight plots of land have been seized in connection with the case," the source said.

Graft investigators had discovered "suspicious transactions" involving accounts belonging to the two suspects, it added.

"This was why they were ordered to return home to Malaysia so that they can explain this," said one source, adding more than 20 accounts had been frozen.

It is not yet known whether the two suspects had been released or not.

As of the latest update since last August, Malaysia's Labor Department under the Ministry of Human Resources has approved the hiring of 358,892 new Bangladeshi workers out of a 8,727 employment demand, with 134,595 workers already in Malaysia.

The remaining 225,000 workers are in the process of coming to the country. The Bangladesh High Commission hopes that if this trend continues, Malaysia will employ around 500,000 new Bangladeshi workers within the next 2-3 years.

In March this year, Saudi Arabia arrested ex-officials of its Dhaka embassy over visa scam.