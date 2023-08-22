2 die as motorcycle crashes into truck on Ctg flyover

Two people on a motorcycle were killed as it crashed into a truck on Akhtaruzzaman flyover in Chattogram on Monday (22 August) night.

The deceased were identified as Imran, 23 and Nahida Sultana, 21.

Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulshi police station, said they were seriously injured after their motorcycle hit the back of the truck on the flyover.

They were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.