2 die from 'heat stroke' amid ongoing countrywide heatwave

Two people died possibly from "heat stroke" in Chuadanga and Pabna districts respectively today (20 April) as the country continues to experience a heatwave for the past few days, forcing the authorities concerned to close all schools, madrasas and colleges till 27 April.

The deceased were identified as Jakir Hossain, 33, son of Amir Hossain of Thakurpur village under Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga and Sukumar Das, 60, a resident of Shalgaria Jakir Moar in Pabna district town.

Amir Hossain said his son Jakir went to a cropland to irrigate in the village in the morning. After around one hour, they came to know that Jakir fell sick due to the heat.

Later, he breathed his last on the way to Damurhuda Upazila Health Complex, said the father.

The health complex's Resident Medical Officer D Mohibullah said they heard that a farmer died from the heat stroke while working in the cropland.

Meanwhile, Pabna General Hospital's on-duty physician Dr Zahedul Islam said Sukumar suddenly fell sick amid the scorching heat while taking tea at a tea stall in the city's Rupkotha Moar at noon.

Later, locals rushed him to the hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, he said.