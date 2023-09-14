2 die after falling from Gulshan building while repairing AC

Two workers died after falling from a 10-storey building while repairing an air conditioner in a house in the capital's Gulshan area.

"The incident happened in a house on road no 35 on Wednesday [13 September] evening. The deceased were identified as Md Rajib, 19, hailing from Chandpur and Sohel, 30, hailing from Sherpur," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Zone Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Masum told The Business Standard (TBS).

Gulshan police station Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam told TBS that they have recovered two dead bodies.

"They were fixing air conditioners on that building when they suddenly they fell from the 10-stroey and died on the spot," he added.

"They got electrocuted which we are primarily guessing as the case of death. The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Sohrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy report," added police.