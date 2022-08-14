2 die as 3 buses collide on Bhanga expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 06:14 pm

Related News

2 die as 3 buses collide on Bhanga expressway

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 06:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three buses collide in succession in Srinagar, Munshiganj, on the Dhaka-Bhanga expressway, killing two people including a child in the accident.

At least 10 were injured after the bus hit them.

The accident took place in Keotkhali area of expressway at around 3pm on Sunday (14 August). 

The injured have been admitted to Srinagar Health Complex for treatment.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

According to fire service and eyewitnesses, the two deceased were waiting beside the expressway to board a bus at noon.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka-bound Mollah Paribahan bus slowed down to pick them up. 

At that time, two other buses of Sakura Paribahan and Shariatpur Paribahan hit the bus from behind.

When the Mollah Paribahan bus in front of it lost control and hit the duo killing them on the spot.

Various parts of three buses were crumpled in the accident.

The fire service and highway police rescued the injured after receiving information.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Srinagar Upazila Fire Service Station Officer Mahfuz Riben said that after receiving the information, the dead and injured were rescued after reaching the spot.

"All three buses were damaged. The injured were sent to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex for treatment," he added.

Srinagar Upazila Health Complex's emergency department doctor Md Zobayed Ahsan Khan said that 10 people were brought to the health complex in the bus accident and are currently undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-charge of Hansara Highway Police Station, Afzal Hossain informed TBS that three vehicles were recovered and taken into police custody.

The road was congested for about 3km and buses were stopped for some time, he added.

Top News

Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

4h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

9h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

37m | Videos
Why do animals love sunbathing?

Why do animals love sunbathing?

4h | Videos
Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

3h | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador