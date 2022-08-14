2 die as 3 buses collide on Bhanga expressway

Three buses collide in succession in Srinagar, Munshiganj, on the Dhaka-Bhanga expressway, killing two people including a child in the accident.

At least 10 were injured after the bus hit them.

The accident took place in Keotkhali area of expressway at around 3pm on Sunday (14 August).

The injured have been admitted to Srinagar Health Complex for treatment.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

According to fire service and eyewitnesses, the two deceased were waiting beside the expressway to board a bus at noon.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka-bound Mollah Paribahan bus slowed down to pick them up.

At that time, two other buses of Sakura Paribahan and Shariatpur Paribahan hit the bus from behind.

When the Mollah Paribahan bus in front of it lost control and hit the duo killing them on the spot.

Various parts of three buses were crumpled in the accident.

The fire service and highway police rescued the injured after receiving information.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Srinagar Upazila Fire Service Station Officer Mahfuz Riben said that after receiving the information, the dead and injured were rescued after reaching the spot.

"All three buses were damaged. The injured were sent to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex for treatment," he added.

Srinagar Upazila Health Complex's emergency department doctor Md Zobayed Ahsan Khan said that 10 people were brought to the health complex in the bus accident and are currently undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-charge of Hansara Highway Police Station, Afzal Hossain informed TBS that three vehicles were recovered and taken into police custody.

The road was congested for about 3km and buses were stopped for some time, he added.