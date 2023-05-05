2 detained with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah: BGB

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh's 58 Battalion have detained two persons with 20 gold bars from the Maheshpur border region in Jhenaidah.



The detainees are Asanur, 48, and Nabishaddi Mondal, 58, of Palianpur village.



Based on the information that a consignment of gold could be smuggled from Bangladesh to India through the Palianpur border in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah, the BGB battalion led by its commander Lt Col Masud Parvez Rana conducted a raid last night and recovered the gold and detained the two, said a BGB press release on Friday (5 May).



At around 10:15pm, the BGB patrol team saw two men going towards the zero line of the border through the field and challenged them. Later, they were searched and 20 gold bars weighing 2.331kg were recovered from them.



The estimated value of the seized gold is Tk1,85,87,600.



A case has been filed at Maheshpur Police Station against the detainees for illegally transporting gold to India. The gold bars were handed over to the Jhenaidah Treasury Office.