2 dead in Narayanganj as truck hits three-wheeler

Bangladesh

UNB
16 April, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 03:02 pm

Two people were dead and two were injured as a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the Fulhor area of Bandar upazila in Narayanganj.

The deceased were identified as Jahirul Islam, 42, a resident of the upazila, and Mukul, 40, from the Gaibandha district.

Abu Bakar Siddiki, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said the auto-rickshaw was on the way to the Madanpur area when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit it.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene.

The injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The dead bodies are being kept in Narayanganj District Hospital, he added.

