2 dead in Mymensingh road crash

Two people were killed and three others injured as a truck crashed into another truck on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Boilar Bazar in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh district on Thursday.

One of the deceased was identified as Milon Mia, 25, a van puller and son of Zinna Mia of the upazila while the identity of the helper of a truck driver could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred in the morning when the Dhaka-bound truck hit the stationary one from behind and fell onto a rickshaw van, leaving two people dead on the spot and three others injured, said Trishal police station OC Main Uddin.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.