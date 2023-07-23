2 dead in bus-truck collision on Dhaka-Natore highway

Two people, including a bus driver, were killed and 10 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Natore highway in Baraigram upazila of Natore early today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately and the injured were admitted to several hospitals including Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Monir Hossain, sub-inspector of Jhalmolia Highway Police Station, said the accident happened around 1 am when a Dhaka-bound bus from Chapainawabganj collided with a truck heading from the opposite direction in Khejurtal area of the upazila, leaving the bus driver and another person dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

On information, members of police and Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the injured were sent to several hospitals.

The bus passengers were residents of different areas of Chapainawabganj, the police officer added.