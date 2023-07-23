2 dead in bus-truck collision on Dhaka-Natore highway

Bangladesh

UNB
23 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 10:07 am

Related News

2 dead in bus-truck collision on Dhaka-Natore highway

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately and the injured were admitted to several hospitals including Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

UNB
23 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 10:07 am
2 dead in bus-truck collision on Dhaka-Natore highway

Two people, including a bus driver, were killed and 10 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Natore highway in Baraigram upazila of Natore early today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately and the injured were admitted to several hospitals including Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Monir Hossain, sub-inspector of Jhalmolia Highway Police Station, said the accident happened around 1 am when a Dhaka-bound bus from Chapainawabganj collided with a truck heading from the opposite direction in Khejurtal area of the upazila, leaving the bus driver and another person dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

On information, members of police and Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the injured were sent to several hospitals.

The bus passengers were residents of different areas of Chapainawabganj, the police officer added.

Top News

Accident / Bangladesh / Dhaka / Natore / Highway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

21h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

12h | TBS SPORTS
A musical portrait of Dhaka city

A musical portrait of Dhaka city

14h | TBS Stories
“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

17h | TBS Face to Face
Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price