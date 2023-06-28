2 dead as bus overturns on Bogura-Rangpur highway

Two people were dead and two were injured when a bus overturned on the Bogura-Rangpur highway at Chandihara in Shibganj upazila of Bogura district on Wednesday.

One of the deceased was identified as Al Amin, 15, of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur district while the identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Highway Police, said the accident occurred around 6 am when the Rangpur-bound bus of 'Boishakhi Paribahan' overturned after hitting a road divider, leaving two dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.