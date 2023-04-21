2 dead, 6 injured in Ctg road crash

Two people were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between two buses on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Chattogram's Patiya upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hamid, 32, and Shahida, 28.

"The accident occurred around 9:30am in Shantirhat area of the Patiya upazila, leaving eight people critically injured," said Sadikur Rahman, inspector of Panchlaish Police Station.

They were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where physicians declared two of them dead upon arrival.

The rest are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.