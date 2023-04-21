2 dead, 6 injured in Ctg road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
21 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 04:25 pm

Related News

2 dead, 6 injured in Ctg road crash

UNB
21 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
2 dead, 6 injured in Ctg road crash

Two people were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between two buses on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Chattogram's Patiya upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hamid, 32, and Shahida, 28.

 "The accident occurred around 9:30am in Shantirhat area of the Patiya upazila, leaving eight people critically injured," said Sadikur Rahman, inspector of Panchlaish Police Station.

They were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where physicians declared two of them dead upon arrival.

The rest are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Top News

Chattogram / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

1h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

3h | Thoughts
Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

7h | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

21h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

20h | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays