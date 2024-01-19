2 dead, 6 injured in bus-auto rickshaw collision in Moulvibazar

At least two people lost their lives in a collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Moulvibazar's Sadar upazila today (19 January).

Besides, six people, including children, were injured in the accident that took place on the highway that connects Moulvibazar to Sherpur at around 12:00pm, Moulvibazar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) KM Nazrul Islam told The Business Standard.

The deceased have been identified as Abbas Mia, 70, president of Sherpur CNG Owners Associattion, and Modhu Mia, 65.

The accident took place when the Sherpur-bound bus reached Durlabhpur area under Kanakpur union, said OC Nazrul.

All of the injured have been sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.