2 dead, 2 injured in bus, leguna crash in Chakaria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 12:58 pm

Related News

2 dead, 2 injured in bus, leguna crash in Chakaria

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 12:58 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a Leguna car at Chakria in Cox's Bazar.

Inspector in charge of Chiringa Highway Police Outpost Emon Chowdhury said that the incident took place on Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway at Kalatali Jilani Pukur Par area of ​​Harbang Union of Chakaria Upazila at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The deceased are Nazrul Islam (34), son of deceased Janu Mia of Karmuhuripara, Harbang Union of Chakaria Upazila, and Hamidullah (29), son of Abul Bashar, North Harbang Kalatali area of ​​the same union.

However, he could not find out the names or identities of the injured two.

The victims were passengers of the Leguna car.

Emon Chowdhury said, citing the locals that on Saturday morning, there was a head-on collision between a Cox's Bazar-bound BGB bus and a Laguna car coming from the opposite direction at Kalatali Jilani Pukur Par area of ​​Harbang Union of Chakaria. Four people were injured. Later, the locals rescued the injured and admitted two people to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex and the other two to the nearby Lohagara Upazila Health Complex.

"The two people brought to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex were declared dead by the doctor on duty. The other two injured people are undergoing treatment at Lohagara Upazila Health Complex. Two cars involved in the accident have been seized by the police."

The inspector said that the bodies of the deceased are in the Chakaria Upazila Health Complex.

crash / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

9m | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

1h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

2h | TBS Stories
Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

2h | TBS Stories
Economists fear no way out

Economists fear no way out

2h | TBS World
World through the eyes of a special child

World through the eyes of a special child

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale