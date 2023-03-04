2 dead, 2 injured in bus, leguna crash in Chakaria

Two people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a Leguna car at Chakria in Cox's Bazar.

Inspector in charge of Chiringa Highway Police Outpost Emon Chowdhury said that the incident took place on Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway at Kalatali Jilani Pukur Par area of ​​Harbang Union of Chakaria Upazila at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The deceased are Nazrul Islam (34), son of deceased Janu Mia of Karmuhuripara, Harbang Union of Chakaria Upazila, and Hamidullah (29), son of Abul Bashar, North Harbang Kalatali area of ​​the same union.

However, he could not find out the names or identities of the injured two.

The victims were passengers of the Leguna car.

Emon Chowdhury said, citing the locals that on Saturday morning, there was a head-on collision between a Cox's Bazar-bound BGB bus and a Laguna car coming from the opposite direction at Kalatali Jilani Pukur Par area of ​​Harbang Union of Chakaria. Four people were injured. Later, the locals rescued the injured and admitted two people to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex and the other two to the nearby Lohagara Upazila Health Complex.

"The two people brought to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex were declared dead by the doctor on duty. The other two injured people are undergoing treatment at Lohagara Upazila Health Complex. Two cars involved in the accident have been seized by the police."

The inspector said that the bodies of the deceased are in the Chakaria Upazila Health Complex.