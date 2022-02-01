2-day int’l conference on professional military education 

A two-day international conference on professional military education began on Tuesday with the participation of Commandants of Staff Colleges of South Asian Countries.

Commandants of the Staff Colleges of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UK, and observers from Maldives' Staff College, joined the conference, said an ISPR press release.

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, principal staff officer of, Armed Forces Division, inaugurated the conference at an opening ceremony in Mirpur Cantonment on Tuesday.

Defence Services Command and Staff College Bangladesh, in collaboration with Joint Forces Command and Staff College, UK, organised the event.

The aim of the conference was to discuss and exchange views on various aspects of recent professional military education and to enhance mutual cooperation in matters of military education.

The commandants of the participating countries exchanged their ideas on delivering education in the 21st Century, critical thinking, blended learning, leaders of the 21st Century, human dimensions, information operations, cyber and research hubs, followed by plenary sessions.

The Commandant of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, UK, will address the closing ceremony of the conference on 2 February.