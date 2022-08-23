2 Ctg rice warehouses fined for rigging weight

The Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined two warehouses located in Chattogram city's Pahartali Bazar area for tampering with the weight of rice.

The two penalised warehouses are - Jamuna Rice Agency and National Rice Agency.

In two separate drives, a mobile court led by DNCRPChattogram Divisional Deputy Director Mohammad Faizullah found them guilty and imposed the fines on Monday night.

At the time, the mobile court fined Jamuna Rice Agency with Tk40,000 for weight manipulation and fraudulent packaging of rice. On the other hand, National Rice Agency was fined Tk80,000 for not following the price list, weight rigging and unlawful hiking of the rice prices.

Meanwhile, another mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Ghalib Chowdhury fined Tk5,000 to Makkah filling station in Chattogram's Chandanaish upazila for weight manipulation.