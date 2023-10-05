2 Ctg cops suspended over ex-ACC official's death in custody

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has suspended two policemen in connection with the death of a former deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission Syed Mohammad Shahidullah while in police custody.

Syed Mohammad Shahidullah died in the custody of Chandgaon police in Chattogram city on 4 October.

Chandgaon police station Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Md Yusuf Ali and ATM Sohel Rana were suspended on Thursday in an order signed by Additional Commissioner of CMP MA Masud and were attached to the Dampara police line.

Confirming the matter CMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Public Relations) Spina Rani Pramanik told TBS that two assistant sub-inspectors of Chandgaon Police Station have been attached to the police lines for the purpose of investigation.

The CMP formed a three-member committee to investigate whether there was any violation of rules in the arrest of the former ACC officer in this incident on Wednesday (4 October). The committee consists of deputy commissioner of Police (Detective Brance-North) as convenor, additional deputy commissioner of Police (North) as member secretary and assistant commissioner of Police (CTSB) as member.

The inquiry committee has been directed to submit the inquiry report within three days.

Earlier on Tuesday night, two ASIs of Chandgaon police station brought Shahidullah to the police station from his home in One Kilometer area of Bahaddar Hat in Chattogram city.

Shahidullah's son Nafis Shahid told TBS, "Two Assistant Sub Inspectors Yusuf and Sohail of Chandgaon police station brought my father to the police station from our home. The collapsible gate of the police station was closed after taking him in.

"He is a heart patient. They did not even let us give him his heart medicine and inhaler. The police misbehaved with him. There his condition deteriorated and he died. Later, when he was taken to Parkview Hospital, the doctors on duty said that our father died even before being brought to the hospital."

"My father was treated like this in a planned way by the police," Nafis Shahid also told TBS.

According to the information of Chandgaon police station, a woman filed a case in the court under section 323/506 of the Penal Code. The court issued a warrant against him on 1 October. Following the warrant, a team of Chandgaon police station arrested the accused Syed Mohammad Shahidullah from his house.

Shahidullah's brother-in-law Mohammad Qaishar Anwar told TBS, "A woman named Roni Akhter Tania filed a case against me and my brother-in-law Shahidullah in the Chattogram court. According to the case statement, the woman used to work at my brother-in-law's house and mentioned that she is owed Tk6,000. But we do not know any woman by this name and she never worked at my sister's house either. My brother-in-law filed two cases against a person named Jasim for extortion by occupying his land. The gang fabricated a false case against him."