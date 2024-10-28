2 cops go missing after jumping into Padma River to evade attack

A team of police conducted a drive to rescue the missing policemen on 28 October. Photo: UNB

Two policemen went missing as they jumped into the Padma River during an attack allegedly by some unidentified individuals in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district this morning (28 October).

The missing policemen are assistant sub-inspectors, Sadrul Alam and Mukul Hossain.

Two members of the Koya Union parishad—Sanwar Hossain and Anwar Hossain-- were also injured during the attack.

Local people said the two members of No 5 and No 6 wards of the union parishad along with four policemen went to the Padma River on a boat where some fishermen were fishing around 4 am defying the government ban.

Sensing the presence of the police boat, a group of miscreants attacked them and beat them up mercilessly, leaving the two UP members injured. At one stage, the two policemen jumped into the river.

Some fishermen alleged that the policemen went there to loot the fish caught by the fishermen illegally although they were not supposed to conduct any drive there.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Mahmudul Hasan said there was no information on the drive against illegal netting in the Padma River.

Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of police, a team of police conducted a drive to rescue the missing policemen.