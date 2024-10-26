2 constables arrested over killing of housewife in Ctg

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) today (26 October) arrested two constables in connection with a case filed over the killing of Amena Begum, a housewife whose body was found on a hillside in Chattogram's Anwara upazila on 1 October.

"The arrestees Naveed and Irfan, were arrested following a 72-hour operation across various areas in Chattogram and mountainous regions of Khagrachari and Baghaichari," Chattogram District PBI Superintendent Sheikh Zainuddin said at a press conference.

"Amena's husband, Arafat, believed to be the mastermind, is still at large.

"Arafat recently married another woman without informing Amena. Amena reportedly threatened to expose him. In response, Arafat, along with his friends, constables Irfan and Naveed, conspired to kill her," Zainuddin said.

The officer further said, "Amena was fatally stabbed on the night of 1 October at an abandoned brick kiln near the China Economic Zone in Boirag union. Her body was discovered two days later, partially decomposed, as local wildlife had disturbed the remains. PBI's crime scene unit subsequently identified the body."

"Both Irfan and Naveed have confessed to their involvement in court. Following their statements, the court has sent them to jail," he added.