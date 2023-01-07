Two companies fined Tk3.5 lakh for lacking fire safety plans, equipment

Chattogram district administration has realised a fine of Tk3.5 lakh from two companies in Chattogram due to lack of fire safety plans and sufficient fire extinguishers.

The companies are Ishaq Container Depot at Halishahar and Adila Apparels Ltd at Banglabazar in Chattogram.

Chattogram District Administration Executive Magistrate Pratik Dutta conducted the drives on Saturday in the presence of the fire service officials, a release said.

During the drive, an unlicensed petrol pump was found in Ishaq depot. Besides, the depot has been operating business for the past 22 years without any approved fire safety plan. Besides, there were thousands of containers with only 350 fire extinguishers. The company was fined Tk2 lakh and directed to apply for the petrol pump within the next week.

The mobile court fined the garment company Adila Apparels Ltd, adjacent to Dovash Ghat in Banglabazar in the city Tk1,50,000 on the same day. The company was fined for not having a fire safety plan and adequate fire extinguishers, underground water tanks and alternative exit plans.