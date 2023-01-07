Two companies fined Tk3.5 lakh for lacking fire safety plans, equipment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Two companies fined Tk3.5 lakh for lacking fire safety plans, equipment

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 10:22 pm
Two companies fined Tk3.5 lakh for lacking fire safety plans, equipment

Chattogram district administration has realised a fine of Tk3.5 lakh from two companies in Chattogram due to lack of fire safety plans and sufficient fire extinguishers.

The companies are Ishaq Container Depot at Halishahar and Adila Apparels Ltd at Banglabazar in Chattogram.

Chattogram District Administration Executive Magistrate Pratik Dutta conducted the drives on Saturday in the presence of the fire service officials, a release said. 

During the drive, an unlicensed petrol pump was found in Ishaq depot. Besides, the depot has been operating business for the past 22 years without any approved fire safety plan. Besides, there were thousands of containers with only 350 fire extinguishers. The company was fined Tk2 lakh and directed to apply for the petrol pump within the next week.

The mobile court fined the garment company Adila Apparels Ltd, adjacent to Dovash Ghat in Banglabazar in the city Tk1,50,000 on the same day. The company was fined for not having a fire safety plan and adequate fire extinguishers, underground water tanks and alternative exit plans.

 

Top News

fire safety / CTG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

10h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

12h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

2h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

2h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

7h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals