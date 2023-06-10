2 college students go missing in Padma

Bangladesh

UNB
10 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 04:13 pm

Related News

2 college students go missing in Padma

UNB
10 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 04:13 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

Two college students went missing in the Padma River while taking bath in Shrirampur area of Rajshahi city on Saturday.

They are Golam Sarwar Saim, 17, son of Saidur Rahman and Rifat Khandakar, 17, son of late Khaja Moin Uddin, hailing from Meherchandi and Dargapara areas respectively of the city.

They are first-year students of Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College.

Another student Nasir Hasan said four friends including him went to the river to take a bath around 11am and no one of them knew how to swim.

At one stage, Saim and Rifat went missing, he said, adding that they tried to save them but failed.

 

Wahidul Islam, deputy director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence, said their divers were conducting rescue operation in the river after being informed by locals.

He said the students might have drowned as they didn't know how to swim, but the search operation will continue.

Top News

missing / Padma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

4h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

8h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

22h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

5h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

22h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA