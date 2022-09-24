2 children drown in Kishoreganj pond

Two children, both cousins aged two, drowned in a pond in Gangail Pathanpara village of Kishoreganj's Karimganj upazila on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Khadiza, 2, daughter of Ramjan Ali, and Anar, 2, son of Kanchan Mia.

The two kids fell into the pond close to their homes while playing near the water body in the afternoon, said Shamsul Alam, officer-in-charge of Karimganj Police Station.

As they were missing for a long time, their families and locals started searching for them and recovered their bodies from the pond around 6:30pm.

"The kids were rushed to Sadar hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," the OC said.