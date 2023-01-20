2 children charred to death while playing in Rajbari

Photo: UNB

Two children have been burnt to death as a fire broke out at a Kalukhali upazila house in Rajbari.

The deceased were identified as Hujaifa, 8, son of Babu Biswas, and Hasan, 3, son of Ikram, of the upazila.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon and engulfed the house of Babu Biswas when the children were playing in the kitchen and accidentally exposed the gas cylinder to fire, Kalukhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shah Md Shajeeb said.

The children received serious burn injuries as the fire quickly ripped through the kitchen where dry fuel (dried branches of trees and jute sticks) was stored.

They were rushed to Faridpur's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital where Hasan succumbed to his injuries.

Hujaifa was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment where he died while undergoing treatment, the UNO said.