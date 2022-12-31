2 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders 'picked up by DB police'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 10:23 pm

Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Samrat. Photo: TBS
Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Samrat. Photo: TBS

Two leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a student wing of Gono Odhikar Parishad, were allegedly picked up by the Detective Branch of Police.

"Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Samrat, central scientific affairs secretary of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, and Nazmul Huda, organisational secretary of Govt Shaheed Suhrawardy College were picked up by law enforcers around 6.40pm Saturday (31 December) from under the Gulistan Fulbaria flyover," said the organisation's General Secretary Ariful Islam Adeeb.

The incident took place a day after Akhtaruzzaman and Nazumal participated in a coffin procession where the former was photographed with the slogan "Democracy now in Coffin" written on his chest.

Rashed Khan, joint convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, told TBS that the duo could not be reached on phone since this evening. 

Meanwhile, the Gono Odhikar Parished brought out a torch procession at Bijoynagar area in the capital demanding their immediate release. 

The party also called for an emergency meeting over the issue. 

