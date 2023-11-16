2 buses set ablaze in Chattogram on Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 11:40 am

Two local buses under the Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover at Wasa intersection in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
Two local buses under the Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover at Wasa intersection in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

Miscreants set fire to two local buses parked under the Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover at Wasa intersection in Chattogram around 11:15pm on Wednesday (15 November). 

Upon receiving the information, the fire service personnel went to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police South Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Noble Chakma said, "The miscreants set fire to two passenger buses parked under the Akhtaruzzaman flyover at WASA Intersection area at 10:35pm. Later the fire service went and brought the fire under control."

He also said that there was no casualty as there was no one in the car.

Following the incident Leaders of Awami League, Jubo League, Swachhasebak League and Chhatra League held an immediate protest procession at around 12am.

The procession was brought out from Lalkhan Bazar and passed through WASA Intersection, Almas Cinema Hall, Kazir Deuri Intersection, Chattogram Metropolitan BNP office. The procession finally ended at Lalkhan Bazar area.  

Today is the last day of the 5th phase of the BNP-Jamat blockade, and the traffic movement on the city roads remained normal. People were also rushing for their regular activities despite continuous drizzle since morning.

 

 

