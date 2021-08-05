2 BSF men killed on Bangladesh border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 11:35 am

Related News

2 BSF men killed on Bangladesh border

The police suspect the killers to be the banned NLFT militants, who they said crossed the border to Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Representational Image. Photo: UNB
Representational Image. Photo: UNB

Two BSF soldiers were killed and had their service weapons looted on early Tuesday morning at RC Nath area along Tripura's eastern border with Bangladesh.

The police suspect the killers to be the banned NLFT militants, who they said crossed the border to Bangladesh, reports The Times of India.

The deceased have been identified as sub-inspector Bhuru Singh and constable Raj Kumar of the 64 battalion of BSF Tripura Frontier.

Sources said, the BSF personnel had gone out for routine patrolling around 6:30 am when unidentified men opened fire on them which left them seriously injured. The gunmen fled, snatching an AK-47 with live rounds of ammunition and a pistol with loaded cartridges.

Other BSF members rushed to the spot hearing the sound of gunshots and found them bleeding to death. Both died on the way to the camp.

A massive search operation is underway to track down the killers.

Top News

BSF / Border / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

20h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

20h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house