2 BSF men killed on Bangladesh border

Two BSF soldiers were killed and had their service weapons looted on early Tuesday morning at RC Nath area along Tripura's eastern border with Bangladesh.

The police suspect the killers to be the banned NLFT militants, who they said crossed the border to Bangladesh, reports The Times of India.

The deceased have been identified as sub-inspector Bhuru Singh and constable Raj Kumar of the 64 battalion of BSF Tripura Frontier.

Sources said, the BSF personnel had gone out for routine patrolling around 6:30 am when unidentified men opened fire on them which left them seriously injured. The gunmen fled, snatching an AK-47 with live rounds of ammunition and a pistol with loaded cartridges.

Other BSF members rushed to the spot hearing the sound of gunshots and found them bleeding to death. Both died on the way to the camp.

A massive search operation is underway to track down the killers.