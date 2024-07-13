2 bodies recovered from Naf River in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

2 bodies recovered from Naf River in Teknaf

One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Yunus, 35, hailing from the union and the other's identity is not known yet

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:24 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

The Naval Police today (13 July) recovered two bodies floating on the Naf River near Damdamia jetty ghat in Teknaf's Hnila Union.

One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Yunus, 35, hailing from the union and the other's identity is not known yet.

"Around 6pm, a team of Naval Police reached the Damdamia jetty ghat area and recovered Yunus' body," Inspector Tapan Kumar Biswas, in-charge of the Teknaf River Police Station told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The body has been decomposed and face disfigured…The family members of the deceased identified his body by his clothes," the inspector added.

Quoting Yunus's family, he said, "Yunus left home on Wednesday afternoon. When he did not return home that night, his family informed the Teknaf Police Station about the incident."

Earlier this morning, the Naval Police recovered another body of an unidentified person floating on the Naf River.

Inspector Tapan Kumar Biswas said, "The body was recovered from the Naf River near the same jetty ghat around 1:30pm.

"The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained due to facial distortion. However, based on his appearance, it is believed that the deceased may be a Myanmar citizen."

Both the bodies had been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital Morgue for autopsy, the police official added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Teknaf / body / Naf River

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

14h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

2h | Videos
Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

1h | Videos
What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

1h | Videos
Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

38m | Videos