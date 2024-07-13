2 bodies recovered from Naf River in Teknaf

The Naval Police today (13 July) recovered two bodies floating on the Naf River near Damdamia jetty ghat in Teknaf's Hnila Union.

One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Yunus, 35, hailing from the union and the other's identity is not known yet.

"Around 6pm, a team of Naval Police reached the Damdamia jetty ghat area and recovered Yunus' body," Inspector Tapan Kumar Biswas, in-charge of the Teknaf River Police Station told The Business Standard.

"The body has been decomposed and face disfigured…The family members of the deceased identified his body by his clothes," the inspector added.

Quoting Yunus's family, he said, "Yunus left home on Wednesday afternoon. When he did not return home that night, his family informed the Teknaf Police Station about the incident."

Earlier this morning, the Naval Police recovered another body of an unidentified person floating on the Naf River.

Inspector Tapan Kumar Biswas said, "The body was recovered from the Naf River near the same jetty ghat around 1:30pm.

"The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained due to facial distortion. However, based on his appearance, it is believed that the deceased may be a Myanmar citizen."

Both the bodies had been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital Morgue for autopsy, the police official added.