2 bikers killed after being hit by truck in Dhaka's Gandaria

Total two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured as a speeding truck knocked them down in the Dholaikhal area of Dhaka's Gandaria early Monday (8 May).

The deceased are -- Abul Khair,30, a furniture trader who was riding the bike, and Sabbir Hossain, 26, an employee of another furniture shop.

They hailed from Faridpur and Gopalganj districts respectively. Meanwhile, Nayem,17, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at a nearby hospital.

The truck hit the motorbike when the two were returning home from their shops around 3:30am, said Gandaria police station SI Mizanur Rahman.

Abul Khair and Sabbir Hossain died on the spot and their bodies were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (Mitford) morgue for autopsy, he added.

Efforts are on to locate the truck and arrest its driver, added the SI.