2 bikers hurt in crude bomb explosion in Farmgate

Two motorcyclists were injured after a crude bomb exploded in the capital's Farmgate area this evening.

The incident occurred in front of the Farmview Super Market in the area around 7:15pm on Saturday (2 December).

The injured are Emdadul Haque Khan, joint director of the Bangladesh Bank, and Summit Group engineer Hazmus Shahadat Alam. They are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The injured individuals mentioned they were en route from Karwan Bazar to Mohammadpur this evening. While passing through the Farmgate area, near Farmview Market, they heard sudden, loud explosions that resulted in injuries.

Locals rescued them and rushed them to Al Raji Hospital. Later, they were moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Tejgaon police station Officer-in-Charge Apurba Hasan said police were investigating the matter.

No one was detained in connection with the incident, he added.