2 bikers hurt in crude bomb explosion in Farmgate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

2 bikers hurt in crude bomb explosion in Farmgate

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:08 pm
The incident occurred in front of the Farmview Super Market in the area around 7:15pm on Saturday (2 December). Photo: Collected
The incident occurred in front of the Farmview Super Market in the area around 7:15pm on Saturday (2 December). Photo: Collected

Two motorcyclists were injured after a crude bomb exploded in the capital's Farmgate area this evening.

The incident occurred in front of the Farmview Super Market in the area around 7:15pm on Saturday (2 December).

The injured are Emdadul Haque Khan, joint director of the Bangladesh Bank, and Summit Group engineer Hazmus Shahadat Alam. They are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The injured individuals mentioned they were en route from Karwan Bazar to Mohammadpur this evening. While passing through the Farmgate area, near Farmview Market, they heard sudden, loud explosions that resulted in injuries. 

Locals rescued them and rushed them to Al Raji Hospital. Later, they were moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Tejgaon police station Officer-in-Charge Apurba Hasan said police were investigating the matter.

No one was detained in connection with the incident, he added.

 

Top News

crude bombs / Explosion / Farmgate / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

7h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

13h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

13h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

31m | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

2h | TBS Economy
Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

6h | TBS SPORTS