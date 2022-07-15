2 Bangladeshis shot near Sylhet border

Two Bangladeshi nationals were injured after being shot at allegedly by members of the Indian Khashi community in the Majhergaon border area of Sylhet's Companiganj upazila Thursday.

The shooting occurred around noon near the eighth sub-pillar area of pillar number 1255, said Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Islam Chowdhury, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Camp 48.

The injured have been identified as Sudhangsu Das, 45, son of Hemanta Das, and Mukhlesur Rahman, 30, son of Tota Mia of Majhergaon village, he said.

"They were shot at as they went near the border to cut grass for their cows. Both of the injured were rushed to hospital and are said to be out of danger," the officer added.