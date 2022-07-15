2 Bangladeshis shot near Sylhet border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

2 Bangladeshis shot near Sylhet border

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 11:51 am
India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected
India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected

Two Bangladeshi nationals were injured after being shot at allegedly by members of the Indian Khashi community in the Majhergaon border area of Sylhet's Companiganj upazila Thursday.

The shooting occurred around noon near the eighth sub-pillar area of pillar number 1255, said Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Islam Chowdhury, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Camp 48.

The injured have been identified as Sudhangsu Das, 45, son of Hemanta Das, and Mukhlesur Rahman, 30, son of Tota Mia of Majhergaon village, he said.

"They were shot at as they went near the border to cut grass for their cows. Both of the injured were rushed to hospital and are said to be out of danger," the officer added.

Top News

Bangladesh-India border / border shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

30m | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

2h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

3h | Food
Diving into the world of herbal tea

Diving into the world of herbal tea

30m | Food

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

14h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

14h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

14h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty