2 Bangladeshis shot dead in BSF firing in Lalmonirhat

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead allegedly by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Dolpara border in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district early Thursday, a Bangladeshi official said.

The deceased were identified as Monglu, 36, son of Abdus Samad and Sadik, 22, son of Hafizul Islam of Dolpara village in the upazila.

Abdul Jalil, commanding officer of Dolpara BGB camp, said the BSF members opened fire on some Bangladeshi nationals, including Monglu and Sadik, who went to the border area to bring cattle.

They died at the scene, he said.