2 Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

Two Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Kaliganj border in Lalmonirhat early Friday.

The deceased were identified as- Idris Ali, 44, son of Moslem Uddin and Md Bhasani, 45, son of late Altaf Hossain, residents of Gorol union of Kaliganj upazila.

A patrol team of BSF from Satbhandaria camp of Cooch Behar 75-battalion fired gunshots when a group of cattle traders was crossing the Indian border adjoining 917 no main pillar area under Burirhat BOP, leaving two dead on the spot, said local union parishad chairman Mahmudul Islam.

The bodies of the victims are inside the Indian border, said the UP chairman.