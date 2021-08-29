2 Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Burimari border in Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat on Sunday.

The deceased are Yunus Ali, 27, son of Bulbul Hossain, and Sagor Chandra, 38, of Dimla upazila.

Another person was injured in the BSF firing.

Patgram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Omar Faruk confirmed the incident.

BGB and local sources said BSF fired gunshots when a group of cattle traders was crossing the Indian border around 4am Sunday, leaving two dead on the spot and another injured.

Billal Hossain, company commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) 61 Battalion, said they have sent a letter to BSF for holding a flag meeting in this regard.

