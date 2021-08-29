2 Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

2 Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 04:29 pm
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. Photo: PTI via New Indian Express
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. Photo: PTI via New Indian Express

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Burimari border in Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat on Sunday.

The deceased are Yunus Ali, 27, son of Bulbul Hossain, and Sagor Chandra, 38, of Dimla upazila.

Another person was injured in the BSF firing.

Patgram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Omar Faruk confirmed the incident.

BGB and local sources said BSF fired gunshots when a group of cattle traders was crossing the Indian border around 4am Sunday, leaving two dead on the spot and another injured.

Billal Hossain, company commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) 61 Battalion, said they have sent a letter to BSF for holding a flag meeting in this regard.
 

Top News

BSF / Border killing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs